Mayor Stoney postpones Monument Avenue Commission meeting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Citing public safety, Mayor Levar Stoney has decided to postpone the September 13 Monument Avenue Commission meeting with plans to reschedule in October.

In a release, Stoney said he made the decision after consulting with members of the commission, the Richmond Police Department, local and state officials and members of the local community.

Below is Stoney’s entire statement:

After consultation with the chairpersons of the Monument Avenue Commission, Richmond Police Department, local and state officials and members of the Richmond community, I have decided to postpone the previously scheduled Sept. 13 public meeting of the commission, with a plan to reschedule in October. This decision is made in the interests of public safety, and to allow for a restructuring of the commission’s engagement with the public, promoting accessibility and constructive dialogue so more voices can be heard. We will provide additional information on the next steps of the Monument Avenue Commission in the coming weeks. Please continue to offer your input and suggestions through the website, monumentavenuecommission.org. I remain deeply grateful to the members of the commission for their commitment and courage to take on this challenging and important work.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.