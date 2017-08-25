Let’s Eat RVA: NarWhals Rolled Ice Cream

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s the latest craze that sweeping the nation: rolled ice cream. And you don’t have to travel that far to give it a try, it’s in Carytown at NarWhals Rolled Ice Cream, located at 3300 West Cary Street.

Why rolled ice cream?

Well, this allows you to put any mixture you want into your ice cream to get the flavor in each bite.

They chop up toppings very fine and mix it in with the liquid mixture and then in seconds, in front of you, it freezes into ice cream on the cold plate.

Then they use spatulas and roll it, serve it in a cup, top it with a little-whipped cream and a little more topping, and you have something that is just delicious.

Robey Martin, the food critic for Richmond Magazine, and Matt DiNardo had a chance to go check it out for this week for Let’s Eat RVA.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.