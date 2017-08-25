Gr8 Weekend Events: gospel music, hurricane preparedness, community and an art festival

Saturday

Head out to the first ever “Citywide Praise Family Fun Day” in Petersburg Saturday. They’ll have gospel music by award winning artist Kurt Carr and the award winning Virginia State University Gospel Chorale. They’ll also have a live DJ, food, vendors, games for kids, and more. Be sure to bring your lawn chair and blanket. It’s from 4 to 8 p.m. at greater works Christian fellowship on South Adams Street in Petersburg.

And you can also go to “Prepare-a-thon at the Science Museum of Virginia. It’s a chance for you and your family to learn about getting ready for things like hurricanes. You’ll also learn ways to lower your energy bills and get to do some hands-on activities while interacting with local emergency responders, scientists, and doctors. It’s from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Science Museum is on West Broad Street in Richmond.

Or head over to the 2nd annual Book Bag Give-Away at Divine World Changers International Ministries. They’ll be giving away 150 bags, and there will be food and fun, with bouncy houses, raffle giveaways, and more. It starts at 11 a.m. on Gayton Road in Richmond.

Sunday

The Gluten Free Food Allergy Fest is Sunday. It’s the largest expo of its kind in the Richmond area with more than 75 exhibitors. They’ll have tons of tasty foods to sample plus seminars and cooking demonstrations. It’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

The “East End Community Day Stop the Violence” event is Sunday as well. They’ll have a softball tournament, free food and drinks, bounce houses, games, and free school supplies. It’s from noon to 4 p.m. at Lucks Field on T Street in Richmond.

And head over to “The Next RVA Street Artist – Pop-Up Event.” You’ll get to see 20 artists battling it out — creating a painting to help support pediatric cancer research funded by Connor’s Heroes Foundation. It’s all from 2 to 5 p.m. at Triple Crossing Brewing’s Hatcher Street location.

