Chesterfield County Fair opens Friday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Fair is getting ready to open their gates Friday.

8News reporter Roxie Bustamante was live at the fair where organizers have been preparing for months.

Fair employees said they are making safety a top priority.

The general manager of the Chesterfield County Fair said that Rosedale Attractions, which supplies the rides, are known as one of the safest in the business.

This week, all the rides were checked by at least three different inspectors and will be checked daily even after the gates open.

The Chesterfield County Fair is from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday night and runs until next Saturday on Courthouse Road.

Here’s what it costs to get in:

Adults — $10

Seniors (60+) — $7

Children (4-12) — $5

Children 3 and under — Free

