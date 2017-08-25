Charges dropped against Henrico woman with bomb-shaped alarm clock

Related Coverage Woman arrested in bomb scare granted bond

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Charges were dropped Thursday against the woman accused of making a fake bomb threat at a Whole Foods in Short Pump.

Daphne Page was arrested in May after someone spotted what they thought looked like a bomb in her backseat. It happened at the Whole Foods on West Broad Street in Glen Allen.

Her mother, Page Edgerton, told 8News it was an alarm clock that her daughter purchased from a garage sale for $1.

Page, who has\d no prior criminal record, was charged with the manufacture, possession or use of explosives which includes hoax devices. That charged was dismissed in court on Thursday.

