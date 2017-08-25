17-year-old arrested in connection with Petersburg homicide; victim identified

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a homicide that occurred in the city last week.

Police say 39-year-old Albert R. Freeman was killed last Friday, August 25. The homicide occurred in the 200 block of Spring Street.

On Monday, police announced that a 17-year-old was arrested and charged for his role in the homicide.

Police have not yet released a cause or manner of death.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are seeking additional information from the public.

If you have any information or believe that you heard or saw anything in the area, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

