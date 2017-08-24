Richmond Police identify 27-year-old Creighton Court shooting victim who died

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police sources have confirmed that one of the women shot in the early morning hours Wednesday in Creighton Court has died from her injuries.

Police identified Oyana T. Carlyle, 27, of the 1500 block of North 21st Street as the victim who died.

The incident happened in the 2100 block of Creighton Road near Nine Mile Road sometime before 2:46 a.m. When police arrived, they found Carlyle and another woman suffering from injuries resulting from gunfire.

Both were taken to the hospital, where Carlyle later died.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Police have not yet provided a description of the suspect or vehicle but said that they are still in the early stages of their investigation and more information is on the way.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

