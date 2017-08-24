Winning $758M Powerball ticket sold in Mass.

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WPRI) – After several months without a grand prize winner, the staggering Powerball jackpot of $758.7 million has a winner.

The lucky ticket was sold at Handy Variety convenience store at 97 Common Street in Watertown, Massachusetts.

A ticket sold at #HandyVariety in #Watertown, MA is the lone winner of the $758.7 million #Powerball jackpot!!! pic.twitter.com/BvYZ4eauSC — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) August 24, 2017

Only one winning ticket was sold, making it the largest jackpot ever won by a single ticket. Last year’s record-breaking $1.6 billion jackpot was split between three winning tickets.

The winning number were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball was 4.

This is only the fourth time a ticket matching all numbers and the Powerball has been sold in Massachusetts. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the other winning tickets were sold in 2013, 2012, and 2011.

Two tickets worth $1 million each were also sold in Massachusetts, at Sandy’s Variety, 378 Washington Street in Dorchester, and Pride Station & Store, 27 Montgomery Street in Chicopee. $1 million prizes are given to ticket holders who match all five regular numbers but not the Powerball.

The $758.7 million prize can be claimed one of two ways. If the winner chooses the full amount, he or she will receive payments over the course of 29 years, receiving the full amount minus taxes. Most winners choose the cash option instead, taking a lesser amount in a lump sum. In this case, that would mean a check for $443.3 million.

