VA, NC Governors wager on VIR Race

The following comes directly from Virginia International Raceway:

Danville, Virginia – Aug. 21, 2017 – VIRginia International Raceway is hosting the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Aug. 25-27, and this year the track’s two bordering Governors are joining in on the competition. As one of America’s premier road courses, VIR is conveniently located at the Virginia and North Carolina state line.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper are taking part in a friendly wager for the race weekend, betting on two drivers who hail from their home states. The showdown will take place in the two-hour Biscuitville Grand Prix IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge race Saturday afternoon. Gov. McAuliffe has James Clay from Blacksburg and the No. 84 BMW to represent Virginia, while Gov. Cooper has selected Ocean Isle, North Carolina-native Chad McCumbee and the No. 25 Mazda MX-5 to race for the Tar Heel State.

The rules are simple: whichever car finishes higher, the No. 84 BMW or No. 25 MX-5, in Saturday’s race will determine the winner of the wager, giving bragging rights for its respective state. As part of the fun, the winner will also receive either North Carolina or “Virginia’s Finest” agriculture products.

“I look forward to watching Virginia’s own James Clay fly past the competition at VIR in his BMW,” said Gov. McAuliffe. “ However, in the unlikely case of a North Carolina upset, I will be happy to share ‘Virginia’s Finest’ agricultural products with Gov. Cooper. As a leading agricultural producer on the East Coast, we have plenty of our world-famous peanuts, ham, and craft beer to share with our neighbors to the south, no matter the outcome of the race.”

“Racing has such a rich history in North Carolina, being the birth place of NASCAR, and I can’t wait for Chad McCumbee to showcase the amazing talent we have in our state during the Biscuitville Grand Prix,” said Gov. Cooper. “I’m confident North Carolina will pull out the win and will gladly wager some North Carolina peanuts and Cheerwine® – a great race-day snack – with Gov. McAuliffe. This will be a fun event for both states, and I look forward to seeing the results come Saturday!”

The race weekend will feature the headlining Michelin GT Challenge taking place Sunday, as well as other support series including the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America, Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama and F4 U.S. Championship by Honda. The festivities also include testing, qualifying, car corrals, driver autograph sessions, Michelin hot lap ride alongs, a skydiver performance, Monster Energy BMX demonstration shows and more. Additionally, guests can take advantage of VIR’s amenities such as karting, shooting sports and dining at the Oak Tree Tavern throughout the three-day event.

“We couldn’t be happier to have the support of both Governors for the Biscuitville Grand Prix IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge, and provide a fun way for the two states to compete,” said Connie Nyholm, owner and CEO of VIR. “This race weekend will be one for the books and we can’t wait to welcome fans from Virginia, North Carolina and afar!”