Teen with Central Virginia ties takes Hollywood talent to the national stage

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you watched the season finale of ABC’s show ‘Boy Band’ Thursday night, you may have noticed one of the finalists who has ties to Central Virginia.

Marcus Pendleton’s father told 8News that all his son wants to do is sing, dance and entertain. And while Marcus wasn’t selected as one of the five members of the boy band, he’s proud of what’s in store for his son’s music career.

There were tense moments as Pendleton’s family huddled around their TV, waiting to see if their young star competing on the show would win.

The 16-year-old talent made it as one of eight finalists, but only five band members were selected.

His father, Kevin Boyd, said he always knew his son had a special gift.

“It really showed when he was 9-years-old and he started out dancing like Michael Jackson,” Boyd said.

Little did Boyd know, years of performing in local talent events and being discovered on YouTube would launch his son onto the national stage.

“Man, this is so crazy and just watching, he gets fan mail,” Boyd said. “I’m like, this dude’s getting fan mail? He got girls screaming at him?”

Girls including Kimora Boyd, one of Marcus’ sisters rooting him on from home.

“I’m proud of him and I love him,” she said.

Since mid-June, Marcus has been in Hollywood, receiving guidance from producer Timbaland and Nick Carter from the Backstreet Boys.

After 150 million votes, the family didn’t get the outcome they were hoping for Thursday night, but they remain proud of their young star.

“I’m happy for them, I just wish Marcus was in the mix. I’m biased!” Marcus’ father added. “I already know my son, I already know Marcus, he’s gonna soar anyway.”

Marcus’ father said his son plans on spending a week in Richmond to get away from the Hollywood madness. He says his son has made connections with some heavy-hitters with artists in the music industry.

