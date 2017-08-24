Protesters gather outside NFL headquarters in support of Colin Kaepernick

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — A group of protesters showed their support for a controversial NFL quarterback in New York Wednesday.

Protesters showed up outside NFL headquarters to support former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick, who caused controversy in the 2016 season by kneeling during the National Anthem before games. He did so to protest police brutality against African Americans in the United States.

With 2017 pre-season games underway, Kaepernick is without a team. Some of his supporters say this is because of his political nature.

The NCAAP asked for a formal meeting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday. The group is asking to discuss Kaepernick’s first amendment rights.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.