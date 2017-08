RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle at an apartment complex in the city’s southside.

Few details have been released at this time, but the investigation is taking place at 220 Green Cove at the Blue Ridge Estates apartment complex.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.