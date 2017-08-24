Newport News to rename overpass in honor of Va. State Trooper Dermyer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia legislators, City of Newport News officials, Virginia State Police Association, state and local law enforcement, family and friends will gather Thursday, August 24, 2017, at the Newport News Police Department Headquarters to ceremoniously dedicate an Interstate 64 overpass in memory of slain Virginia State Police Trooper Chad Phillip Dermyer.

Through the efforts of Virginia Senator Thomas K. Norment Jr., and co-patron Delegate Keith M. Hodges, and the Virginia State Police Association, the State Route 143 bridge, in the City of Newport News, at Exit 255 over Interstate 64 has been designated as the Trooper Chad Phillip Dermyer Memorial Bridge.

Trooper Dermyer, 37, was shot and killed March 31, 2016, while participating in a tactical interdiction training operation at a bus station in the City of Richmond. Trooper Dermyer had approached a male subject and verbally engaged with the individual when the male subject began shooting at the trooper.

A Jackson, Michigan native, Dermyer graduated from the Virginia State Police Academy November 2014 as a member of the 122nd Basic Session. His original patrol assignment was to the Chesapeake Division’s Area 46 Office, which encompasses the cities of Newport News and Hampton. He had just recently transferred to the state police Counter-Terrorism and Criminal Interdiction Unit. Prior to joining the state police, Trooper Dermyer served with the City of Newport News Police Department and the Jackson, Mich., Police Department. Trooper Dermyer also served our nation for four years with the U.S. Marine Corps.

The ceremony begins Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Newport News Police Headquarters located at 9710 Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

