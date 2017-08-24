New law aims to give peace of mind to parents of diabetic children

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new Virginia law hopes to give parents some peace of mind. It authorizes school nurses to help diabetic children replace or reattach their insulin pumps.

“I was at school and I was in gym and my pump had a failure,” Logan explained.

Fortunately, Donna is a stay-at-home mom who was able to rush to school and fix the problem. She is glad to hear schools will now be able to step in and help.

“I think it’s fabulous,” says Donna, “I think they should be able to. If the nurse is comfortable with it and the parents are comfortable with it.”

While the new law authorizes nurses and nurses aids to help students with their insulin pumps, it doesn’t require them to do it. So some school districts will still be calling parents and sending students home.

“That’s not acceptable. They’re there to learn. They’re there to get educated,” Johnson added. “Unfortunately, this is part of their life, but if someone wasn’t there that was able to change it, that’s horrible.”

Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover counties are all districts where nurses will be helping diabetic students this school year.

Richmond Public Schools is also following suit. The district’s nurses are getting specific training at the end of August.

