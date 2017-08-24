Mendenhall says there’s progress at Virginia, but not like he’d anticpiated

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Cavaliers were 10 days away from their season opener as of Wednesday. Earlier in the week, second-year Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall was asked if he could go back and change something, what that might be.

“I would — if I were to do it all over again — under promise. But that’s a lesson learned for me,” Mendenhall said.

The Cavaliers went 2-10 in his first season in Charlottesville, giving Mendenhall his first losing record ever as a head coach. The former BYU Head Coach, who is fond of reading organizational improvement books, used a business metaphor to describe the team.

“This isn’t a polish and reboot and everything’s good. It’s not even a reboot. It’s more — if it’s business — it’s more startup oriented,” Mendenhall said.

The 2017 season is starting up, and Mendenhall and the Cavaliers have almost nowhere to go but up. This week the team began its final push in preparation for the season by going through number selection, a rite of passage for Mendenhall’s players. Each must earn his number and be deemed worthy of that number by his peers.

“I’ve really really been impressed with our team,” Mendenhall said, “And it’s just the foundation and the leadership and the values and principles of the program are just becoming more and more ingrained. I can see it.”

Virginia hosts William and Mary on Saturday September 2nd at 3:30 PM to open the 2017 campaign. The Tribe’s CAA rival, Richmond, beat Virginia in Mendenhall’s UVA debut in 2016.