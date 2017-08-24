Fire destroys Southampton County church

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Lightning is believed to have sparked a fire that destroyed a church in rural Southampton County on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the Rising Star Baptist Church on Little Texas Road around 4:15 p.m. Multiple agencies responded and spent several hours battling the flames.

A tragic before & after look. Church leaders tell me the chapel stood here for more than 100 yrs & was a pillar in the community @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/V0XZiHf8v8 — Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerTV) August 23, 2017

“It was totally involved when we got here, the steeple had already collapsed,” said Chief Harvey Umphlett with the Branchville Fire Department.

It wasn’t long before the church was nothing but smoldering rubble and ash.

Umphlett said no one was inside when the fire broke out, and there were no reported injuries.

“The whole church was almost gone when I got here,” said Wynton Donovan Davis, who grew up attending the century-old church. He said the chapel has been a “pillar” in the community.

“I’m really gonna miss it,” said George Murphy, Chairman of the Deacon Board. “I hope we can rebuild back, we know the Lord’s gonna bless us.”

An official cause remains under investigation, but two people reportedly saw lightning strike the chapel.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

