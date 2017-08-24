Family mourns local business owner murdered at Southside Richmond apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are investigating after one woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle and another wounded at an apartment complex in the city’s southside Thursday night.

At around 10:40 p.m., police were called to 220 Green Cove Drive at the Blue Ridge Estates apartment complex. Once there, they found one woman who had been shot in the leg and another woman dead inside a vehicle.

The woman inside the vehicle, who has been identified as 33-year-old Karen A. Turner of North Chesterfield, was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine a cause and manner of death. The female victim who had been shot was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Family members say the beauty shop Turner owned, SewIns Express, was doing so well that she had plans of expanding into North Carolina. Her talent for hair of some heavy-hitting artists in the entertainment industry, including rapper Remy Ma.

Turner is being remembered with balloons and a card outside of her beauty salon in Richmond. pic.twitter.com/zvEgwFT0eB — Aaron Thomas (@Aaron8News) August 25, 2017

Family members and their pastor visited Turner’s shop on Friday, looking back at how much of a hard worker she was. It’s temporarily closed, but Turner’s family says maintaining the business and keeping it open helps keep her spirit alive.

“By maintaining this shop, keeping it open, putting her name out there and keeping that love, that spirit that was in this place alive,” Pastor Paige Hancock with Rock Springs Baptist Church said.

Family members said Turner was taken too soon for her to continue living out her dreams as a hair stylist.

“She was a boss lady. She was about making her money,” Turner’s cousin, Olivia Robinson said. “She had just graduated from University of Phoenix, she had her Bachelor’s she was thinking about getting her Master’s degree and it was about elevating in life.”

While all parties involved in the incident have been identified, police have not yet filed any charges as detectives are still in the early stages of their investigation.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Bridges at (804) 646-4494 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

