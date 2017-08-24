Ex-Richmond officer released from jail after serving 3 months for shooting teen

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Former RPD officer David Cobb was released from jail early Friday after serving most of his 3-month sentence for manslaughter in the 2015 killing of an unarmed teen at a carwash. The incident occurred when Cobb was off-duty.

Cobb has been in jail since May 24 after the Chesterfield Circuit Court sentenced Cobb to three months in jail and to pay a $1,000 fine for shooting 18-year-old Paterson Brown Jr.

Brown Jr. was shot by Cobb during a confrontation at a car wash in which the teen had jumped into a car belonging to Cobb’s girlfriend. Cobb later testified that he believed Cobb was trying to steal the car and said that he pulled the gun when the teen wouldn’t obey his commands to get out and that he fired only when Brown made a reaching move.

A jury found, after two trials, that Cobb was guilty of voluntary manslaughter while acquitting him of using a firearm in a killing. As a result, Cobb received a relatively short three-month sentence, considering that the maximum sentence is 10 years for that charge.

Cobb spent nine years working for Richmond Police before he resigned shortly after his conviction.

