Colonial Heights to honor local military heroes along the Boulevard

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — In the next week, the City of Colonial Heights will have some familiar faces along the Boulevard.

They are hanging a few dozen ‘Hometown Heroes’ banners on lampposts to honor local military service members and veterans.

“It gives you chills at the different eras of the men and women who served,” said John Brandt, Executive Director of the Colonial Heights Chamber of Commerce.

Colonial Heights Mayor Greg Kochuba originally saw the ‘Hometown Heroes’ banners in Kilmarnock.

“I saw it, I got goosebumps,” said Kochuba.

“It just made me stop and take a step back and I said, ‘we need to bring this to Colonial Heights to show that appreciation and to have that small-town feel.'”

For both Brandt and Kochuba, the banners also have a personal connection.

“My dad served, my daughter serves,” said Brandt.

“[I] just want to make sure I do my part as far as honoring them.”

Kochuba’s grandfather-in-law will also be honored with a banner for his service in World War II.

At $130 each, the banners are not sold for profit — Kochuba says that is the cost for them to be printed by a local graphics company.

“Of course we would love to see our entire Boulevard lined with these veteran banners,” said Brandt.

Banners will begin installation any day now and will remain hanging until Veteran’s Day in November.

When they are taken down, they will be given to each respective family to keep.

“We hope that the program grows and maybe encourages other cities to do the same thing,” said Kochuba.

The Colonial Heights Chamber of Commerce says these banners would make great presents for a loved one — at least one has already been bought as a complete surprise to a local veteran.

Orders that cannot be filled and installed for this season will be displayed between Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day of 2018.

