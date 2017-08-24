City holds West End Library reopening celebration

All RVA libraries have now been renovated! Congrats to this community and I hope they enjoy the new West End library! pic.twitter.com/is42NSHDqo — Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) August 23, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Libraries celebrated the recently completed renovations at West End Library Wednesday by hosting a ribbon-cutting event with Mayor Levar Stoney.

The renovations were made to add more area for people to sit, and to make the children’s area larger.

Additionally, updates were made to the facility’s holdings, carpet, shelving, paint and furniture. They even have new computers for patrons.

Stoney was joined by 1st District Councilman Andreas Addison, Gail Zwirner, the Chair of the Library Board of Trustees and Scott Firestine, the Richmond Public Libraries director.

West End Library is also offering fine amnesty for books and materials returned to the West End Library from August 23 through the end of September.

