City council could challenge school modernization ballot initiative

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Paul Goodman is defending his ballot initiative to modernize city schools in Richmond.

If passed, the proposal would require Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney to present city council with a fully funded plan to modernize Richmond’s deteriorating schools. The referendum would require Stoney to come up with that plan within six months, or inform council that his administration cannot do it.

Richmond City Council member Kristen Larson said there is no denying that schools like George Mason Elementary need to be updated, but what she has a problem with is how this referendum interferes with the process.

“By default, the mayor coming up with a plan would have to have prioritization, which is undermining the authority of the school board,” Councilwoman Kristen Larson said.

Larson, also a former school board member, said she has major concerns about how this referendum would let someone besides the elected school board make the decision on which schools are updated and when.

“The mayor and city council are the funding authority,” Larson said. “The school board is the one who prioritizes school needs school, facility needs. So they need to present the plan and we need to find a way to fund it.”

In a memo to city council, City Attorney Alan Jackson said the mayor or council or both could challenge the order with the circuit court because the referendum violates the city charter.

“The proposed amendment, in fact does not appear to pertain to ‘the structure or administration of city government,'” Jackson said in the memo. “The proposed amendment instead directs the creation of new policy.”

On the other hand, Paul Goldman, who started this campaign, said he won’t comment on what the city attorney may or may not do.

“These politicians don’t want to let the people talk,” Paul Goldman said. “Let the people speak. What are they afraid of?”

The proposal has received over 16,000 signatures.

For state delegate Manoli Loupassi, he said he believes the referendum should stay on the ballot.

“If they feel very strongly that the matter should be endorsed, then I’m here to tell ya that I’m going to carry that legislation at the general assembly for the people and I’m going to do everything I can to get it passed,” he said.

Goldman said the push back from city hall is a telling tale about the local government.

“The people who are opposing it are the same people who have been promising school modernization but never delivered it,” Goldman said.

If city council or the mayor would choose to challenge the decision, they have to do it soon because the order to add it to the ballot becomes final on September 5th.

There will be a special city council meeting Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m.to talk about the referendum. Some portions of the meeting may be closed to the public.

