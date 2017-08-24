Carytown Burgers and Fries donating portion of profits today to Charlottesville victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Carytown Burgers and Fries is raising money for the people who were injured in the Charlottesville protests that happened August 12.

The Short Pump location will donate five percent of all sales to the victims to help with hospital bills.

The restaurant opens at 11 a.m.

Check here for more information.

