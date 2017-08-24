Aldi donates $60,000 in baby products to help area children in need

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local grocery store is giving $60,000 in baby products to help Virginia’s children.

Aldi made the donation Thursday to area food bank FeedMore to help the more than 53,000 children in Virginia who aren’t getting proper nutrition.

“We have about $60,000 in products here, baby products specifically, because this time in the summer typically those donations are a little short because people are focusing on back to school, so we want to give back to some of our most adorable customers,” explained Gordon Stewart, Aldi’s Director of Store Operations.

The donations will provide 127,000 servings of organic puree pouches and yogurt bites to families as well as more than 3,000 diapers and wipes.

