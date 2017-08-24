8Sports Blitz 2017 Preseason Preview: Huguenot Falcons

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In Bryan Jennings’s first three years as Huguenot Falcons Head Coach, his team has won as many games each season as seasons he has coached. In year one, they won one. In year two, they won two. In year three, they won three. In year four, Jennings wants more than four wins, and he believes he’s got the team to make it happen.

“We’re building something,” Jennings said Thursday. The Falcons open the season Friday night at home against Booker T. Washington (Norfolk).

One reason for Jennings’s confidence is Merlys Manuel, the Falcons’ second year quarterback. Manuael was the #8SportsBlitz Player of the Week one week in 2016, and he’s planning to make that one great performance a regular thing in 2017.

“Don’t be surprised to see us in the postseason,” Manuel said.