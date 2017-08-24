$1 million Powerball prize-winning ticket sold in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A $1 million Powerball prize-winning ticket was sold in Virginia, according to the organization’s website.

In order to win, the person had to match five numbers, in any order. The person who won the top prize, which was sold in Massachusetts, had to match five numbers, plus the Powerball.

Officials haven’t said at this time where in the state the winning ticket was sold.

The winning numbers were as follows: 6-7-16-23-26 and Powerball 4.

The Virginia lottery reports that at one point before the drawing Wednesday, 5,000 tickets were sold every minute in the state. The biggest jackpot sold in the state was worth $217 million and went to Dave and Nancy Honeywell of Fredericksburg in February 2013.

Since coming to Virginia, Powerball has made $16.8 million in profit for Virginia public schools.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.