What are the most likely numbers to win the Powerball?

TAMPA (WFLA) – How do you pick your lottery numbers?

Many people use birthdays, others use lucky numbers or their own system. There are almost as many ways of choosing lottery numbers as there are chances of winning it.

Whatever system you choose to use, remember the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

With a $700 million Powerball jackpot on the line, millions of people will be trying to pick the winning combination.

The Powerball drawing consists of five white balls and one red Powerball.

Many players will look at the statistics. They will try to choose the numbers that come up most often.

For the Powerball, according to LottoNumbers.com, the most popular white ball numbers are 26, last drawn Aug. 12; 16, last drawn Aug. 2; 41 came up June 3; 22, drawn June 24; 32 was drawn July 22; 28, drawn Aug. 5 and 42, drawn on July 26.

LottoNumbers.com posted that the most picked red Powerball is 6, last drawn May 31. It is followed by 20, picked Feb. 18; 9 on Aug. 9; 2 on Feb. 22; 12, 11, 18, 10 and 29.

Another approach is to look for numbers that have not come up in a while.

For the Powerball, the most overdue numbers include 34, 6, 25, 27, 52, 56 and 31.

Playing these numbers does not change your odds.

Florida Winner

The last person to win the Powerball jackpot in Florida was James Stocklas on March 2, 2016, according to lottery officials.

He was vacationing for a month in the Florida Keys and while driving back to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, he stopped at the Tom Thumb store on Overseas Highway in Marathon and bought a Quick Pick ticket.

Big Winner’s Advice

Richard Lustig claims to be a seven-time lottery grand prize winner and author of “Learn How To Increase Your Chances of Winning The Lottery.”

Lustig said one way to increase your chances of winning the lottery is simply by picking your own numbers versus using the Quick-Pick option.

“There’s no magic method to picking your numbers, I get emails every day asking. One number doesn’t win the jackpot, a set of numbers does,” says Lustig.

Lustig believes that what matters is whether the set of numbers people pick is a good one or not.

“The research is not that easy, it takes some time. Anything in life that’s worth having takes time,” says Lustig.

One secret Lustig will share is that he believes picking the same numbers regularly, even if you are losing, gives you more edge in the next drawing.

Wednesday’s Jackpot

The winner of Wednesday’s jackpot will get $443.3 million in cash, if you choose that option.

Powerball is offered in 44 States, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each.

