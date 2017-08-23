VSP confirm 1 dead, another injured in I-95 crash in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal accident involving three vehicles that happened Tuesday night on I-95 south in Hanover County.

Police confirmed one person is dead but did not identify the individual.

A second person was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The incident happened at 11:21 p.m. Tuesday night in the southbound lanes of I-95 before the Sliding Hill Road exit.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

