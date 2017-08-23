Vandals spray paint school in Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whoever vandalized Chancellor High School.

It happened sometime between Friday, August 18, and Monday, August 21. Deputies say suspects spray painted several storage containers, a trailer, sidewalks and a light pole.

If you know anything that can help investigators, call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at (540) 582-5822 or 1-800-928-5822.

