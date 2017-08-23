Teen killed in chain-reaction crash on I-95 in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal accident involving four vehicles that happened Tuesday night on I-95 south in Hanover County.

The crash happened at 11:21 p.m. Tuesday night at mile marker 87 in the southbound lanes of I-95, just before the Sliding Hill Road exit.

According to Virginia State Police, a two-door Volkswagen was rear-ended, which pushed it into the vehicle in front of it, sparking a chain-reaction crash that involved a total of four vehicles.

The driver of the Volkswagen, an adult male, was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries. His 17-year-old passenger, Rachel Garka of Midlothian, Va., died at the scene. Both were wearing seat belts.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

