Ride safety a top priority at this year’s Chesterfield County Fair

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Fair opens this Friday, and after the deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair last month, 8News checked in on how local organizers are keeping you safe.

Organizers at the Chesterfield County Fair say they take safety seriously. All rides will not only be double checked, but before riders arrive, every ride will be triple checked.

“It is our utmost concern, safety, of course,” Brenda White with the Chesterfield County Fair said.

White, the fair’s general manager, said the rides were set up earlier this week and inspections started right away. 8News even spotted some of those inspections underway.

“We have, what I like to call the trifecta of safety here,” White explained. “We have inspectors with Chesterfield County, Rosedale attractions who is our midway provider, they have inspectors, and then we hire a third party inspector, Neil Holland, who comes and does that as well.”

No doubt on the thoughts of many fair goers is the deadly accident that happened in Ohio one month ago when a ride malfunctioned, killing one person and injuring seven others.That supplier of that ride is not the same supplier that provides rides for Chesterfield.

That supplier of that ride is not the same supplier that provides rides for Chesterfield. In fact, Rosedale Attractions, the company supplying rides to Chesterfield County, is known as one of the safest in the business.

“We feel like we have as safe as safe can be, nothing in this world is 100 percent, you can get in your car and have an accident, but that is something we pride ourselves on, entire safety,” White said.

Holland, who is the third person to inspect the rides, says they can do everything possible to make sure the ride is safe, but need the riders to do their part, too.

“The signage is there for a reason and the patrons need to go by what it says,” Holland said.

Those safety inspections will happen all the way up until the rides open each day before the fair.

But there a lot of new things to look forward to this year with safety in mind, including a misting tent to help combat the heat. There are also plenty of new shows, including the West Texas Rattlesnake Show.

“On Saturday and Sunday of this weekend we have the Knights of Valor and they come out of Ohio and Canada and they put on a Renaissance and jousting show with horses and the whole garb that they wear they look like the knights of mid evil,” White added.

For hours and ticket prices, click here.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.