Petersburg woman blames city for $1,200 water bill

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg woman says she was blindsided by a water bill for $1,200.

Alzena Mayfield said she noticed a spike in her bill after the city repaired a water leak on her property in April. She believes it’s the reason for the sky-high water bill, but city officials say otherwise.

Mayfield has running water once again, after forking up roughly $1,200 for a water bill to have it turned back on.

“It was inconsiderate, it was inhumane for them to turn anybody’s water off,” Mayfield said. “I’m just frustrated. I’m fed up with the way this place is going.”

As it stands, the city claims she owed that amount. But Mayfield says the bill jumped from her usual monthly amount of around $65 after city officials repaired a water leak.

“It was June when we got a bill for $1,100 dollars, so I said you supposed to be adjusting this bill for the water leak,” Mayfield explained.

Mayfield says her monthly bill shows an amount of water usage much larger than what she and the other three people living in the home use each day.

City officials declined to go on camera to discuss the water bill dispute but sent a statement to 8News saying the city follows state code to disrupt a customer’s service 91 days after delinquency.

The city says Mayfield’s account was adjusted to reflect a leak inside the home, but says he had a history of past due payments stemming back to January 2016.

Now, she’s hoping to work with the city in hopes of getting some of her money back.

“Every official in this city works for us,” she said. “We have the right to go up there and demand what we need done.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

