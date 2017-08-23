New regional high school offers unique approach to learning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly 100 students from across Central Virginia are getting ready to tackle high school in a whole new way.

They will be part of the inaugural classes at CodeRVA. It’s a new regional high school that focuses on getting kids ready for careers in computer science.

CodeRVA doesn’t look like a traditional high school, and it won’t teach like one either.

“We’re going to be using a blended learning model which is a combo of online instruction combined with face-to-face instruction that really personalizes learning for students,” school Executive DIrector Michael Bolling explained.

More than 700 students from 13 school districts applied for a coveted spot at this ‘next-generation’ type high school. Chesterfield’s Kayla Allen landed one of them.

“My dream job is to work at google,” says Allen.

The rising sophomore, who attended Thomas Dale High School last year, looks forward to a new approach to learning.

CodeRVA will enable her to work at her own pace and graduate with more than just a high school diploma.

“I will be able to get an associates degree while I’m in high school,” explains Allen, “So then I can just go onto college or I can get a job right out of high school.”

CodeRVA is funded by 13 school districts. Each of them pays the school to educate their children

Classes start September 5th.

