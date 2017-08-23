More than 100 show up as city auctions off tax delinquent properties

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond is trying to curb the blight in the community with an auction.

Thirty-three tax delinquent properties were on the auction block at Motley’s in Richmond on Wednesday. More than 100 people turned out, with 40 more bidding online. Nearly all of them have plans to rebuild or revitalize.

“I am looking to buy a home,” Catherine Brincefield said.

Brincefield used to live in Richmond and hopes to return to the River City with a bid on one of the properties.

“Everything here, from what I have seen online, appears to be in dire need of love, so we would come in and take care of what needs to be taken care of,” she said.

The auction is part of an effort to cut through Richmond’s backlog of more than 8,500 tax delinquent properties citywide.

The properties are not only a loss of revenue for Richmond, but most are also an eyesore for neighbors.

“It looks bad,” Johnny Battle said while pointing to a lot with overgrown weeds on Decatur Street.

But that could soon change. That lot, which an 8News investigation exposed has been delinquent for more than 20 years, sold for $11,000.

Overall, the auction appeared to have been a success. One property in Oregon Hill was assessed at $60,000 and sold for $130,000.

If you missed Wednesday’s auction, another is scheduled for November 15 with roughly 45 properties expected to be on the auction block.

