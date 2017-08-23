How to know if you damaged your eyes glancing at the solar eclipse

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Did you find yourself accidentally looking directly at the sun during the solar eclipse? Even if it was just a few seconds, doctors say it may have been enough to severely damage the eye.

“Even the little bit of rays that were coming through can still damage the eye,” said Dr. Jenny Alsop with Midlothian Optometric Center. “Theoretically, if it’s dark, your pupils get bigger because it’s dark, then more of the damaging rays get inside.”

Dr. Alsop said the signs for eye damage can be pretty easy to catch.

“If you have any funny spots in your vision, I would recommend getting checked out by your eye doctor,” Dr. Alsop said.

If you haven’t seen those spots, you’re in luck.

“At this point in time it would be unlikely to be related to the eclipse if something was just popping up,” Dr. Alsop said.

Dr. Alsop said she hasn’t seen any patients with eye damage related to the eclipse, but she has fielded a few calls.

“We all tried to get the word out and hopefully that worked,” Dr. Alsop said. “Hopefully, everyone will remember when the next one comes in 2024.”

