Hanover Sheriff’s Office looking for attempted burglary suspects

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after two suspects were caught on surveillance video trying to steal guns.

The incident happened last Saturday around 10 p.m. when the suspects showed up at a sporting goods store in the 8100 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Authorities said that the two suspects left the business empty handed and were last seen leaving on foot.

Nothing was reported stolen from the business.

Police said that one suspect wore a brown, short sleeve shirt and khaki pants and that the other wore a Charlotte Hornets jacket and black Air Jordan Edition 10 sneakers.\

Anyone with information about this incident, or that can identify the suspects, is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both methods are anonymous.

