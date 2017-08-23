Hanover County gets $1 million grant to hire more firefighters

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County has received more than $1 million to hire more firefighters. It’s all part of a FEMA grant given to only three communities in Virginia.

The money comes at a time when the fire department is scrambling to keep up with growth across the country.

“This will allow us to hire nine firefighters that we can put in our fire stations to help increase our response times, better response times and better response goals throughout the county,” Battalion Chief Greg Martin with Hanover County Fire & EMS said.

The department hopes to hire the new recruits and get them started at the training academy by February.

