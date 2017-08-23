Former Richmond pastor’s child molestation appeal denied

FORT WORTH, Texas (WRIC) — Former Richmond pastor Geronimo Aguilar’s final appeal of his child molestation convictions has been denied.

‘Pastor G’ was initially sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting two young girls in Texas in the 1990s. He was convicted in the Fall of 2015, but has gone through several rounds of appeals.

Wednesday’s decision by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals represented his final appeal.

Aguilar will now serve his time and will next be eligible for parole in about 20 years.

