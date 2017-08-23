Daycare worker charged after 5-year-old found dead

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A daycare worker is facing charges in connection to the death of a child in Alabama.

Investigators and canine units searched the home of Valerie Patterson in Mobile Tuesday.

Patterson has been charged with manslaughter and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of five-year-old old Kamden Johnson.

A group of high school students found Kamden’s body along the side of a road Monday.

Police say Patterson was driving a van for a community daycare.

The van was supposed to take Kamden to school but he was never dropped off.

They believe Patterson is the last person to see the child alive.

Authorities say they are waiting for autopsy results to determine Kamden’s cause of death.

It could mean additional charges for Patterson.

According to the Mobile Metro Jail arrest history obtained by 8News affiliate WKRG, Patterson has 12 prior arrests. Patterson’s arrest record, which goes back to 1991, includes 13 charges of theft of property. Other charges include fleeing as a fugitive from the state of Florida, failure to appear in court, and giving a false name or address.

Patterson’s arrest record also shows arrests for negligent driving with kids in the vehicle.

Patterson was arrested on May 23, 1999 and charged with no drivers license, failure to properly restrain a child, reckless driving, and filing a false police report.

