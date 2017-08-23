Charge Up RVA to hold field day in September

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Charge Up RVA is holding an interactive field day to educate and empower young people between the ages of 10 and 14.

They’ll learn about health and nutrition through physical fitness, stress management, self-esteem and conflict resolution.

It’s on September 1 at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center.

For more information and to register click here.

The organizers were in studio today to talk to 8News Anchor Kerri O’Brien.

