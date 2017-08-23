Bank robbery suspect sought in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are looking for a male suspect who robbed a bank on Laburnum Avenue Wednesday morning.

At around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the BB&T bank located in the 4700 block of S. Laburbum Avenue for a reported robbery. Police say a black male entered the bank and handed a note to a victim. The victim complied and the suspect fled the business.

No weapon was displayed during the incident.

The suspect is described as a 6’0″-6’2″ 300-pound black male who was wearing a bucket hat, black zip-up hooded sweatshirt or jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

