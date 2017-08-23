‘Armed and dangerous’ NC couple captured in Minnesota; search for missing man continues

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) —The North Carolina couple wanted on charges related to a Tuesday night shooting out of Nelson County, Virginia are now in police custody.

According to Virginia State Police, 42-year-old Sean D. Castorina and 40-year-old Penny M. Dawson were apprehended in Minnesota by the Fergus Falls Police Department. The two were arrested without incident at a gas station within that jurisdiction.

Authorities with Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police said Wednesday the couple is facing felony malicious wounding and use of a firearm charges.

Nelson County deputies were called at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday about a shooting victim at a home in the count. This was one day after the sheriff’s office was alerted to an abandoned Chevrolet Cobalt found parked in the eastern part of the county.

An investigation found the car was registered to an elderly man who had been reported missing in Burlington, North Carolina.

Harold Dean Simpson, 84, was last seen by his family the morning of Aug. 18, 2017. Burlington police say Simpson has no history dementia or other cognitive impairments. Virginia State Police on Thursday said they are still searching for him.

Both Castorina and Dawson are from Burlington, authorities say.

Authorities said Tuesday the two were wanted for questioning for the disappearance of the elderly man.

When deputies arrived to the scene of the shooting Tuesday, they found a woman suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

State police troopers also responded Tuesday night to the scene of the shooting. Residents in Nelson County were asked to shelter in place.

The woman is being treated at UVA Medical Center.

Authorities said missing from the home was a white 2002 Dodge Dakota with a medium-blue tailgate and custom, faded-red squared-off bumper. It has a North Carolina license plate, DHN 5418. The truck was spotted on surveillance getting gas at Ashley’s Market on Route 151 in Afton, Virginia on Tuesday night, according to state police.

Did u see this #NC fugitive gassing up stolen Dodge Dakota pickup at Ashley's Market on Rte 151 #Afton #VA Tuesday night? Call 911 or #77. pic.twitter.com/QBT4OXitqW — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) August 23, 2017

Castorina and Dawson were considered armed and dangerous. State police say Castorina was last believed to be in Virginia and has family in Norfolk.

Call 911 or #77 on a cellphone if you know anything or see them.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.