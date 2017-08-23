2-year-old killed, father seriously injured after dirt bike crash in King George County

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating after a man was critically injured and his son was killed following an ATV accident in King George County.

The two-vehicle wreck occurred in the 8100 block of Comorn Road. According to Virginia State Police, 21-year-old De’Shon T. Brown was riding a youth dirt bike with his 2-year-old son and crashed while trying to cross Comorn Road. The 2-year-old was thrown from the bike and into the travel lane. Moments later, an oncoming 2007 BMW ran off the road attempting to avoid hitting Brown and his son, but the child, Brayden C. Brown of Colonial Beach, was struck and killed.

D. Brown was flown to Fairfax Hospital where he is still being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

