2 women injured, 1 critically, after 4th Richmond shooting in under 12 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two women were injured after they were shot in Creighton Court early Wednesday morning. One of them is fighting for their life in the hospital.

The incident happened in the 2100 block of Creighton Road near Nine Mile Road sometime before 2:46 a.m. When police arrived, they found two women suffering from injuries resulting from gunfire. They were immediately rushed to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

One victim had life-threatening injuries and the other had injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Roxie Bustamante spoke with a woman at the scene who said she was the aunt of one of the two victims. Tara Spencer said she and several others were all just sitting outside on her front porch when someone in an unknown vehicle started shooting.

“The next thing you heard multiple gunshots and everybody got down,” Spencer said. “Two people didn’t get up, and that was that. And my niece was one of the people who got shot and her son came out here.”

Spencer said her niece got shot in the side and that the other victim was shot in the head. She identified her niece as Antoinette Davis, a mother of five. She said Davis’ 14-year-old son ran out and tried to pick his mother up from the ground after she was shot.

“[He] came out here and he was like ‘MOM!’ and I said come on get up and then we just saw the blood running,” Spencer said.

“I hope she survives this,” the 14-year-old boy told 8News reporter Roxie Bustamante.

Police have not yet provided a description of the suspect or vehicle but said that they are still in the early stages of their investigation and more information is on the way.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is the fourth shooting in the city in under twelve hours. Police said that they do not believe any of the shootings are related.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

