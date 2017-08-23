2 women fighting for their lives after 4th Richmond shooting in under 12 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two women are in the hospital fighting for their lives after they were shot in Creighton Court early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in the 2100 block of Creighton Road sometime before 2:46 a.m. When police arrived, they found two women suffering from life-threatening injuries. They were immediately rushed to VCU Medical Center where they are currently being treated.

Police have not said at this time whether the two victims knew one another, but said they believe the suspect may have fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police have not yet provided a description of the suspect or vehicle but said that they are still in the early stages of their investigation and more information is on the way.

This is the fourth shooting in the city in under twelve hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.