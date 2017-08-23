1 dead, another critically injured after ATV collides with vehicle in King George County

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal accident involving an ATV and a vehicle in King George County.

The two-vehicle wreck occurred in the 8100 block of Comorn Road when the vehicle an ATV collided.

Authorities say one person has died and another victim was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

