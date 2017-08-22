Waverly mayor acquitted of election fraud charges

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Walter Mason, the mayor of Waverly, Virginia who was charged with twelve counts of election fraud was acquitted of all charges Monday.

One charge was dismissed prior to trial, eight were dismissed during the trial and a jury acquitted Mason of the final three counts Monday.

Mason’s charges all came after a several-month-long investigation which claimed that Mason helped voters fill out absentee ballots and helped them vote.

According to Mason’s attorney, Joe Morrissey, these actions were not actually illegal.

The judge and jury agreed and now Mason has been cleared.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

