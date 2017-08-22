Several roads closed Tuesday during VCU student spirit walk

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University is hosting its annual New Student Convocation and Spirit Walk Tuesday, and plan to close several roads this afternoon as a result.

The roads will be closed for about 20 minutes to allow students to walk from the Stuart C. Siegel Center to the 900 and 1000 blocks of Floyd Avenue, starting at 5:20 p.m.

As a result, all lanes of traffic in both directions will be stopped along West Broad Street at the north intersection of Harrison Street at that time.

From there, the walk will continue south on Harrison Street, cross Grace and Franklin streets and then head east onto the 500 block of Park Avenue. The route will continue south on Linden Street and end at the intersection of Floyd Avenue and Linden Street.

VCU Police will briefly close Harrison Street between Broad Street and Grove Avenue to allow participants to walk the route safely. Police will block intersections along Harrison Street and will reopen streets for vehicular travel as soon as participants pass through. VCUPD officers will lead and follow Spirit Walk participants.

Floyd Avenue will be closed between Harrison and Cherry streets for a student block party until 8:30 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes through the area during this time. Suggested alternatives include Leigh Street, Cary Street, Interstate 95 or the Downtown Expressway.

The VCU Police Department is working with Richmond Police and other partners to minimize traffic congestion and ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff.

