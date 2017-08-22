Richmond opens cooling stations ahead of Tuesday’s heat

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — Two cooling stations will be open on Tuesday, as the temperatures or heat index is predicted to reach 95 degrees.

One is at the Southside Community Services Center at 4100 Hull Street Road. The other is at the Department of Social Services at 900 East Marshall Street.

Both locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They will provide bottled water, but no food is provided.

Pets are not allowed at cooling stations.

