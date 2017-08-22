Pressure mounts on officials weighing pipeline projects

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Pressure is mounting on Virginia officials to slow or reconsider the water quality certifications they intend to issue for a pair of natural gas pipeline projects.

Hundreds attended public hearings this month to express concerns with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and state Water Control Board.

An environmental law group is contending that Dominion Energy’s proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline won’t save money as the company claims. Instead, the group says it could cost Virginia customers more than $2 billion in unnecessary costs.

Mary O’Driscoll, a spokeswoman for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, says the federal agency could act on the two projects any day. The agency approves gas pipelines and has issued favorable environmental impact statements for both pipeline projects.

