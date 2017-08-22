Police investigating separate shootings in Richmond’s east end

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating separate shootings that occurred in the city’s east end Tuesday night.

The first shooting occurred in Whitcomb Court. Police sources tell 8News that a man suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the leg on Bethel Street.

The second took place a short time later at the 804 Market on Mechanicsville Turnpike, roughly a mile away from the scene in Whitcomb Court. Police say they located a female victim who was suffering from a no-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

It is unclear at this time if the incidents are related.

These are the second and third shooting incidents police have responded to Tuesday.

